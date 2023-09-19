Guidepost Solutions Hires Robert Brisolari, Promotes Krista Tongring to Senior Leadership

Industry Expertise and Seasoned Leadership: Strengthening Our Commitment to Excellence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced that Robert Brisolari has joined Guidepost Solutions as Senior Managing Director and will focus on complex investigations and compliance programs. Krista Tongring will continue to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Regulatory Compliance Practice with her promotion to Executive Vice President.





“Guidepost’s team of nationally respected, multi-disciplinary experts have a track record of successfully helping clients solve their complex investigative matters and regulatory compliance program needs. With the addition of Rob and the promotion of Krista, we are reinforcing our commitment to excellence,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “Their contributions will undoubtedly strengthen our firm’s position as a leader in the industry.”

Brisolari is an experienced senior leader, having held executive level positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as publicly traded, and privately held companies. He has demonstrated an exceptional record of success conducting complex investigations, leading the controlled substances compliance program of a Fortune 100 company, managing large financial investigative teams, navigating domestic and international crises, and ensuring emergency preparedness for a U.S. government agency.

Most recently, Brisolari was vice president for Regulatory Affairs at McKesson Corporation, leading the company’s Controlled Substances Monitoring Program (CSMP). Additionally, after more than twenty-three years serving in the DEA as a Special Agent and member of the Senior Executive Service, Brisolari joined Deloitte Advisory’s leadership where he developed and led teams of financial investigators assigned to federal law enforcement agencies. In addition, he was instrumental in developing a Network Analysis and Targeting program that proved highly effective for federal law enforcement agencies.

Tongring, as an Executive Vice President, will continue to lead Guidepost Solutions’ DEA Regulatory Compliance Practice which has grown under her leadership for the past two years. Tongring will oversee a variety of compliance engagements, monitorships, and investigatory matters as well as strategize with Guidepost’s leadership team to further expand the DEA practice group’s service offerings and client base. Clients currently include major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, health care solutions companies, pharmacies, hospital systems, and other DEA registrants.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:



Rebecca Bender, Montieth & Company



rbender@montiethco.com