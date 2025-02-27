Guidepost Solutions Bolsters Presence in Latin America with Appointment of Melissa Price as Managing Director in Mexico

Price’s strong litigation background and deep experience working in Mexico strengthens Guidepost Solutions’ cross-border investigations and compliance expertise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the appointment of experienced litigator Melissa Price as managing director, based in Mexico City. As a former U.S. federal prosecutor and both a senior Department of Justice and Department of State official in Mexico, Price brings extensive expertise to Guidepost’s growing client roster with business in Mexico and the surrounding region.

“Melissa’s deep understanding of both the U.S. and Mexican legal and regulatory systems, combined with her experience in the public and private sectors, will bring invaluable insights to our clients facing complex international legal, investigative, and compliance challenges,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “Having expanded our presence in the region with the opening of our Mexico City office in 2024, Melissa’s addition reinforces our commitment to providing high-level strategic guidance to our growing global client base.”

Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, Price worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, serving as a program coordinator for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, where she provided subject matter expertise on capacity building initiatives, mission priorities, and U.S. and Mexican criminal law. She also acted as an attorney liaison for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, working closely with the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) of Mexico. Additionally, she contributed to the Embassy’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training, where she designed specialized curriculum in litigation skills and firearms trafficking, educating more than 750 state and federal prosecutors, investigators, and judges.

Earlier in her career as a prosecutor, Price served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., where she prosecuted high-profile cases involving narcotics, firearms, and violent crimes. Her service earned her a Special Achievement Award in 2018. She has also worked at prominent law firms including O’Melveny and Myers, LLP, and Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss, focusing on complex financial litigation and cross-border disputes.

Price holds a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Fluent in Spanish with seven years of experience working in Mexico City, she brings deep expertise in cross-border legal matters to Guidepost’s international practice.

