GuidePoint Security Recognized as 2024 Splunk AMER Regional Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurityGuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today it has received the 2024 Splunk AMER Regional Partner of the Year award for exceptional performance and commitment to the company’s Splunk partnership.

The Splunk AMER Regional Partner of the Year award recognizes an Americas-based partner that has showcased a dedication to their partnership with Splunk through the highest level of commitment, engagement and investment, delivering joint solutions and services that empower customers to build and scale their organizations with resilience.

“GuidePoint Security is committed to providing our customers with best-in-class cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services,” said Mark Thornberry, Senior Vice President of Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. “Being recognized as a Splunk Regional Partner of the Year is a testament to that commitment to excellence and putting our customers first. We look forward to our continued partnership with Splunk to provide our customers with the comprehensive protection they need for a strong, resilient cybersecurity posture.”

“Congratulations to GuidePoint Security for being named the 2024 Splunk AMER Regional Partner of the Year,” said Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. “The 2024 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like GuidePoint for their outstanding performance and innovation. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers.”

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

For more information on Splunk’s partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

To learn more about GuidePoint Security, please visit guidepointsecurity.com.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

