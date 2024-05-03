GuidePoint Security Names Rachel Haag as Chief Marketing Officer

Executive with Deep Channel Marketing Expertise Joins the Cybersecurity Solutions Provider to Drive Continued Growth





HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today the appointment of Rachel Haag as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Haag will oversee GuidePoint’s marketing organization, leveraging her extensive experience in partner management, innovative go-to-market strategies and a customer-led approach to further accelerate the company’s growth.

Haag brings over 15 years of experience in leading successful marketing strategies for high-growth technology organizations to the new role, including Workato, Uber Freight, Cisco Security, Symantec, and CDW. Throughout her career, Haag has built high-performing teams with expertise in demand generation, brand strategy, partner engagement, community building and organizational operations. Most recently, Haag served as Senior Director, Global Partner Program and Marketing at Workato, where she developed the global marketing function and delivered significant revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to GuidePoint Security. Not only is she an innovative marketing leader with an impressive track record, she also lives our company values and puts the customer first in everything that she does,” said Michael Volk, Chairman and CEO at GuidePoint Security. “Her strategic vision and dynamic leadership will play an invaluable role in helping us achieve the next phase of our business.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join GuidePoint Security at such a pivotal time in its journey. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly more complex and threat actors more dangerous, the need for robust, tailored cybersecurity solutions that mitigate risk and enable innovation has never been greater,” said Rachel Haag, CMO at GuidePoint Security. “GuidePoint’s commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach is already second to none. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptionally talented team as we further propel the company’s growth and strengthen its position as the leading cybersecurity advisor and solutions provider.”

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

