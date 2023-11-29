GuidePoint Security Announces New Compliance Management as a Service

Cybersecurity Solutions Provider to help manage organizations’ compliance programs, ensuring continuous compliance across multiple cybersecurity standards





HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, today announced the launch of its Compliance Management as a Service, which will help organizations stay on top of required activities and maintain the necessary data to support future compliance assessments.

“While organizations may work intensely to meet certain compliance standards, they are only compliant at that point in time. Over the course of a year, organizations may face staff turnover, changing requirements and misunderstandings that can cause compliance drift, making it challenging to ensure compliance for when that next audit comes around,” said Dan Mengel, Compliance Practice Director, GuidePoint Security. “Our expert practitioners have the knowledge and experience to fully support an organization’s compliance program and help ensure they remain continuously compliant between assessments, enabling peace of mind and reducing organizational risk.”

GuidePoint Security’s Compliance Management as a Service is designed to provide support and help organizations maintain compliance with multiple cybersecurity standards such as the PCI DSS, NIST SP 800-53 and 800-171, and more. Regardless of the compliance standards an organization must address, GuidePoint’s team of experts will be focused on ensuring compliance is maintained over time.

Key Benefits of Compliance Management as a Service:

Proactive evidence collection

Proactive notification of upcoming compliance deadlines/deliverables

Early identification of potential deficiencies

Reduced risk of non-compliance

Real-time visibility into compliance task completion status

To help an organization ensure continuous compliance, GuidePoint’s highly-certified practitioners will help identify and track the key processes, dates, and activities that are necessary to maintain the relevant compliance standards. Next, we will track, collect, archive, and validate evidence of required periodic activities to maintain compliance and notify an organization of any issues or upcoming deadlines. Finally, the team will support an organization and answer questions or clarify issues that may arise through the compliance maintenance process. The outcome of this process is that organizations can effectively and efficiently ensure compliance standards are kept up and are ready for that next audit.

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Compliance Management as a Service:

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky



Danielle.ostrovsky@guidepointsecurity.com

410-302-9459