GuidePoint Security Adds Orca Security to the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Orca Security has joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program.

Through this partnership, Orca Security will be able to leverage GuidePoint’s deep federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to expand their federal footprint.

“Cloud security is a high priority for federal organizations as the move toward Zero Trust continues,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “With the threat landscape rapidly evolving in size and complexity, agencies need to be able to monitor security compliance and manage risk of cloud deployments often administered by third parties such as FSIs or application development teams.”

The agentless-first, AI-powered Orca Cloud Security Platform provides centralized coverage and visibility of risks across the cloud, enabling security teams to quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their organizations secure. With no agents to install, the Orca Cloud Security Platform can easily connect to multi-cloud environments and be deployed within minutes to defend against misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity risks, data security, API exposure and advanced threats. The Orca Platform has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) ‘In-Process’ status and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

“Orca is already trusted by leading enterprises across the globe for our innovative, purpose-built solutions for cloud security,” said Stephanie Donofrio, Director of Public Sector Channels, Orca Security. “We’re thrilled to partner with GuidePoint Security and utilize their extensive knowledge and decades of federal expertise as we extend our award-winning cloud security and compliance platform to the public sector.”

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Emerging Cyber Vendor Program, please visit guidepointsecurity.com/emerging-cyber-vendor-program/.

