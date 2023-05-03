Guerrilla RF to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GUER–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUERD), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave communications solutions, today announced that it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference held May 10-11, 2023.





The presentation will feature Company highlights including the targeted uplist to a senior exchange in Q2 2023, a recap of record revenue for FY 2022, R&D investments, segmenting into high-growth markets, growth initiatives, and upcoming milestones.

Ryan Pratt, CEO of Guerrilla RF, commented, “We look forward to sharing Guerrilla RF’s growth story with the investor community at the Sidoti virtual conference. Our business is strategically situated in high-growth markets such as 5G, automotive, satcom, aerospace, and defense, allowing us to serve our customer needs with our high-performance radio frequency semiconductor solutions. There are many recent and upcoming milestones that make this an opportune time to share and speak with investors.”

Event: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference



Date: May 10-11, 2023



Location: Virtual



Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7pvyRCzPRMKwcNBo_JSXNg

Management will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client. To register for the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please visit Sidoti Investor Conferences:



https://www.sidoti.com/events/may-micro-cap-virtual-conference

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. Their investor conferences have emerged as a leading forum for interaction between issuers and investors in the small and micro-cap investment community. For more information, please visit: https://www.sidoti.com/events.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, that include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Sam Funchess, VP of Investor Relations



sfunchess@guerrilla-rf.com

+1 336 510 7840