Guerrilla RF Begins Sampling New LNA with Selectable Gain for 5G mMIMO Applications

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GUER–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces it is sampling the GRF2176, a high gain, two-stage low noise amplifier with built-in bypass functionality. As with other bypass-capable devices within its portfolio, this LNA leverages the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance.

“The GRF2176 builds directly upon the success of our previously released single-stage GRF2076 LNA with Bypass,” says Jim Ahne, Guerrilla RF’s VP of Automotive and 5G Products. “The high gain capabilities of this new device will allow our existing 5G mMIMO customers to replace two discrete cores with a single, ultra-small component. The GRF2176 core will also serve as the cornerstone of a new line of highly integrated mMIMO receiver devices which will be sampling later this summer.”

By utilizing three unique matching sets, the GRF2176 can be tuned to operate over all common 5G mMIMO bands stretching from 2.3-2.7 GHz, 3.3-4.2 GHz and 4.4-5 GHz. The bypass function allows the devices to support two selectable gain modes – a critical feature for many applications requiring a fast yet simple way to quickly reduce the overall gain in a wireless system. This flexibility is critical for applications like 5G needing to quickly shift into a low gain state to protect downstream blocks from damaging overdrive conditions.

When operating in its high gain mode at 3.75 GHz, the GRF2176 draws only 66mA of current while delivering 32.4 dB of gain, 32 dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 20.9 dBm, and a noise figure of 0.65 dB. When in bypass mode, the gain is reduced to 15.8 dB, with OIP3 and OP1dB levels of 24.9 dBm and 13.9 dBm, respectively. Noise figure performance stays relatively constant with a rating of 0.68 dB.

The GRF2176 utilizes Guerilla RF’s popular 1.5×1.5mm DFN-6 package – the company’s ultra-small packaging option supporting a common footprint for over 30 devices. The entire family of parts provide customers with a multitude of options for addressing different frequency, gain, noise figure, compression and linearity requirements. This modular approach has proven to be extremely popular with GRF’s customer base since it provides an exceptional degree of design latitude, translating directly into design speed and agility.

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF2176. Prices start at $1.89 (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/2176 for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

