Guardsquare Showcases Cutting Edge Mobile App Security with Free Mobile App Scans at SecureWorld Boston

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AppSweep--Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security products, will showcase its innovative approach to protecting mobile apps at SecureWorld Boston, March 12-13, Booth #670. With a comprehensive offering providing protection, testing, and monitoring capabilities, Guardsquare ensures mobile apps and their SDKs remain secure even after they leave the publisher’s control. With industry-leading protection that can be implemented in less than a day, organizations can defend against decompilation, analysis, and tampering without compromise.

WHAT: Guardsquare at SecureWorld Boston - Complimentary mobile app scan for all attendees

WHEN: March 12-13, 2025

WHERE: Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston Street, Boston, Booth #670

“Mobile applications are increasingly becoming the primary way users interact with businesses, yet the security of these apps remains overlooked,” said Ryan Lloyd, Chief Product Officer at Guardsquare. “To prevent intellectual property theft, loss of revenue and customer trust, mobile app security must be a priority from the outset and throughout the development lifecycle.”

With an estimated loss of almost $5 million per breach, companies must integrate mobile app security as part of their development lifecycle. Guardsquare provides seamless mobile app security testing, advanced code hardening, and real-time threat visibility from development through deployment. By proactively securing mobile applications, organizations can not only protect valuable IP, brand reputation, and customer trust, but also help achieve and maintain compliance, reducing the risk of regulatory fines and legal consequences.

For more information about the event, go to: https://events.secureworld.io/details/boston-ma-2025/

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection in the easiest possible way. Guardsquare's software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle, from app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape. Guardsquare products provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 900 organizations worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at Guardsquare.com and on LinkedIn.

