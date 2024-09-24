Guardsquare Empowers Teams to Achieve the Highest Level of Mobile App Protection in Less Than a Day

Home Business Wire Guardsquare Empowers Teams to Achieve the Highest Level of Mobile App Protection...
LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appsec–Guardsquare, the mobile application security provider, today announced an innovative, guided approach to mobile application security that empowers teams to achieve the highest level of protection – now in the easiest possible way. Mobile development teams are now able to achieve a fully protected app in less than a day.


Guardsquare’s new product capability provides a seamless implementation experience increasing developer productivity, visibility for enhanced security, and collaboration across development and security teams.

Available for both iOS and Android apps, Guardsquare’s latest innovation allows all developers – regardless of their security expertise – to implement the highest level of protection for their mobile apps, preventing reverse engineering and tampering.

“We’re seeing great benefits from leveraging the new guided approach for all our apps because of this new way of incorporating DexGuard and iXGuard. The combination of detailed protection reports and the guided workflow has strengthened collaboration between our security and development teams,” said the Security Officer at a telecom provider. “We’re now able to deploy protected apps in record time, with full confidence in our security measures.”

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to share this game-changing new capability that empowers developers to implement the maximum level of mobile app protection without compromising app performance, user experience or time to market,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “We’ve had early adopters achieve a fully protected app in less than an hour! This innovative approach drastically reduces time spent applying protections and addresses the cybersecurity skills gap by ensuring robust mobile application security is accessible to all developers.”

About Guardsquare:

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection in the easiest possible way. Guardsquare’s software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle, from app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape. Guardsquare products provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication.

More than 900 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape.

