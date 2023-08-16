GUARDIAN RFID Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List for a 3rd Consecutive Year

With a three-year revenue growth of 89 percent, GUARDIAN RFID ranks among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed today that GUARDIAN RFID ranks No. 4597 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. GUARDIAN RFID was also recently featured on the Inc. 2023 Regional Midwest list at #185 and the company received a rank of #3633 on the Inc. national list in 2022 and #3024 in 2021 after reporting record growth and innovation.





GUARDIAN RFID is one of the largest, fully integrated software engineering organizations in public safety technology, organized by mobility, wearables, Cloud, business intelligence, and artificial intelligence. Corrections facilities across the country leverage GUARDIAN RFID technology to optimize the delivery of services to inmates, streamline accountability and transparency, and maximize facility compliance and defensibility objectives.

“At GUARDIAN RFID, we improve the safety and security of America’s correctional facilities so that every officer gets home safe. Our team is very proud to create meaningful technology that can propel the industry forward amidst workforce and capacity challenges,” said Ken Dalley, founder and Chief Warrior of GUARDIAN RFID. “2023 will be a big year for us as we announce some highly anticipated product developments, so this award creates exciting momentum for the GUARDIAN RFID team and the entire Warrior community. I am very thankful for them as their collaboration has been monumental to our growth and success.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a public safety technology company whose mission is to protect America’s Thin Gray Line: the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation’s jails and prisons. We help officers better execute the care, custody, and control mission-set through modern Cloud, mobile, RFID, and AI technologies that enable real-time situational awareness. Learn more at guardianrfid.com or connect with us across our social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

GUARDIAN RFID, SPARTAN, Mobile Command, “One Team, One Mission,” and “Warrior Technology” are trademarks of GUARDIAN RFID. For more information, visit guardianrfid.com/legal. All rights reserved. Patented and patents-pending.

