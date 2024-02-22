GUARDIAN RFID Joins the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GUARDIAN RFID, a global leader in inmate tracking systems and officer experience platforms, announced today that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms.









The mission of GUARDIAN RFID is to protect America’s Thin Gray Line, the 480,000 correctional officers who serve in our nation’s jails and prisons. Our officer experience platform (OXP), Command Cloud, helps correctional officers execute their care, custody, and control mission-set through modern cloud, mobile, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to deliver real-time situational awareness, collaboration, and technical advantage.

Command Cloud, the first officer experience platform, is set to revolutionize corrections. Built from the ground up on a modern technology stack, Command Cloud is SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant and securely deployed in the cloud with AWS.

Joining the APN not only recognizes GUARDIAN RFID for its expertise with AWS and cloud computing, but also allows the organization to better serve its customers, partners, and the broader cloud computing community through increased access to valuable resources, other APN Partners, and AWS.

As an APN member, GUARDIAN RFID joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

“GUARDIAN RFID is honored to join the APN and PSP Program,” said Ken Dalley, Chief Warrior, GUARDIAN RFID. “AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their rigid standards and bring their technical advantages to the GUARDIAN RFID Warrior community.”

As a PSP Program member, GUARDIAN RFID is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions who have experience supporting government, space, education, and non-profits around the world.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a public safety technology company whose mission is to protect America’s Thin Gray Line: the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation’s jails and prisons. We help officers better execute the care, custody, and control mission-set through modern Cloud, mobile, RFID, and AI technologies that enable real-time situational awareness.

