Guardian Dentistry Partners Taps Planet DDS and Pearl to Power AI-Driven Dental Innovation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Dentistry Partners (GDP), a leading dental partnership organization (DPO) has selected Denticon, the industry-leading cloud-based practice management solution by Planet DDS and Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, for its rapidly expanding network of 160+ supported practices. Through this partnership, Guardian Dentistry Partners seeks to modernize and tech-enable their fast-growing network of practices.

Pearl’s AI-powered Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence solutions will be natively integrated within the Denticon practice management solution and Apteryx imaging solution—marking the first large-scale deployment of a fully integrated, end-to-end AI-powered practice management and imaging system.

“AI is transforming dentistry by providing clinicians with advanced tools that enhance accuracy and efficiency,” said Danny Kawas, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of GDP. “With AI-powered insights, our teams can diagnose conditions earlier, improve treatment planning, and deliver superior patient outcomes. Our investment in Denticon and Pearl marks the beginning of our journey toward a fully AI-powered future in dental care.”

By integrating AI across its practice management and imaging systems, GDP is unifying operations on a single platform, gaining deeper insights, streamlining workflows, and enhancing the overall patient experience. The cloud-based Denticon platform eliminates traditional hardware constraints, allowing GDP’s supported practices to focus on delivering superior clinical care. With Pearl’s AI seamlessly embedded, GDP clinicians gain real-time, AI-driven insights for earlier diagnosis, optimized treatment planning, and enhanced patient outcomes.

“GDP is setting a new standard for technology-driven dental care, and we applaud their commitment to innovation,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We couldn’t agree more with GDP’s belief that great partners beget great partners. We’re committed to being that partner—delivering the integrations and solutions they need to scale and thrive.”

“Pearl is committed to advancing dentistry through AI, improving decision-making and efficiency at every level,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO and founder of Pearl. “This partnership with Planet DDS delivers the industry’s most comprehensive AI benefits to dental practices, empowering GDP to set a new benchmark for AI-driven patient care and operational excellence.”

This announcement follows the Planet DDS launch of AI Assist last month, which introduced Pearl’s AI-powered clinical insights directly into Denticon, further streamlining practice operations and decision-making.

“At GDP, we are committed to equipping our supported practices with the most advanced technology to drive efficiency, elevate patient care, and support our teams. Our investment in Denticon and Pearl AI is a game-changer, positioning us at the forefront of AI-driven dental innovation,” said Frank Fortino, Chief Technology Officer at GDP.

With AI-driven practice management and imaging, GDP is leading the next era of dental innovation—equipping providers with advanced tools to enhance diagnostics, improve efficiency, and elevate patient care in the communities they serve.

About Guardian Dentistry Partners

Founded in 2018 by a group of passionate dentists and a family office, Guardian Dentistry Partners is a premier Dental Partnership Network dedicated to providing world-class support services and growth opportunities for its network of dentist partners. Guardian Dentistry Partners has expanded rapidly and now supports dental entrepreneurs in Alabama, D.C., Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Guardian Dentistry Partners’ mission is to help its dental partners and teams build the practices of our collective dreams. For more information, visit Guardian Dentistry Partners.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is a leading provider of a platform of cloud-based solutions that empowers growth-minded dental businesses. Now serving over 13,000 practices and 118,000 customers in North America, Planet DDS delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, Apteryx Cloud Imaging, and Planet DDS Practice Marketing. Planet DDS is dedicated to enabling dental support organizations (DSOs) and groups to grow and thrive with technology that delivers seamless integrations, improved workflows, and future-proof scalability.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit www.hellopearl.com/getdemo.

