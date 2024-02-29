Grupo Ransa, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Expands its Presence Across the Entire Pacific Coast of Latin America with the Strategic Acquisition of Leading Chilean 3PL Player Loginsa

BOGOTÁ, Colombia & LIMA, Peru & SANTIAGO, Chile–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”) a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Grupo Ransa (“Ransa” or the “Company”), has completed the acquisition of Loginsa. Ransa is the leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) player in Latin America with operations in 11 countries and 72 locations.





Loginsa is a leading 3PL player in Chile specializing in cold and dry storage, distribution, last-mile delivery, and customized logistics, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Loginsa has more than 230,000 square meters of dry and cold storage and caters to a premium client base in Chile, including over 150 customers in multiple industries throughout the country.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ransa as it strengthens its footprint across the entire Pacific Coast of Latin America, spanning 12 countries from Mexico to Chile. The transaction is expected to enhance its multi-national service offering and bring substantial value for clients in the region. With this acquisition, Ransa now operates in 95 locations regionally, covering over 4,250,000 square meters of infrastructure.

Paolo Sacchi, CEO of Ransa, emphasized the cultural and operational synergies between the two companies. “Our integration with Loginsa enables us to offer seamless regional services across 12 countries, responding swiftly to challenges and delivering an unparalleled customer experience to our clients.”

Fernando Ovalle, Founder & Executive Chairman of Loginsa, expressed enthusiasm about the transaction, stating, “Loginsa will benefit from the regional network, support, and capabilities of Ransa, gaining access to new opportunities for growth and improvement. Both companies share a vision of excellence, customer orientation, and commitment to sustainable development.”

Fabio Saad, Managing Director of H.I.G. Latin America and Head of H.I.G. for the Andean Region, commented, “The acquisition of Loginsa marks an important milestone in our plan to expand our logistics platform in the region. This strategic move allows Ransa to cover the entire Pacific Coast, and we are thrilled with the opportunities this acquisition presents.”

Moonvalley Capital served as exclusive financial advisor, and Carey & Cia served as exclusive legal advisor to the shareholders of Loginsa. Barros & Errazuriz served as legal advisor to Ransa.

About Ransa

Founded over 85 years ago, Ransa is one of the leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) operators in Latin America with operations in the Andean and Central American regions. The Company has an extensive regional footprint with critical mass and network in 11 countries and 72 locations, in which it has over 8,600 workers and operates over 4 million square meters of infrastructure. It has become a one-stop shop solution, offering an efficient and integral 3PL service to blue-chip clients and large multinationals in Latin America. Ransa has a highly-diversified client revenue base with over 3,000 clients operating in various industries such as consumer, food & beverage, retail, fishing and agribusiness, mining and energy, freight forwarding, automotive and electronics, among others. For more information, please visit ransa.biz.

About Loginsa

Loginsa, a Chilean logistics operator founded in 1994, specializes in providing cold and dry storage solutions, distribution centers, last-mile delivery, and customized logistics consulting. Loginsa serves various industries, including retail and pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit loginsa.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

* Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

