Grundfos Celebrates 50th Anniversary of U.S. Operations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Grundfos—Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, announced today the company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of U.S. operations. The nearly 80-year-old Danish company began U.S. operations in 1973 and now has 13 offices and manufacturing facilities and employs nearly 1,700 employees.





“Grundfos began with the extraordinary vision of Poul Due Jensen, who sought to meet the needs of his first client and then made his life’s work to create solutions to his clients’ water pump needs,” said Ansell Sims, President of Grundfos U.S. “Celebrating 50 years in the U.S., we carry forward this legacy, always pushing the envelope in terms of innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. A heartfelt congratulations to the entire Grundfos family!”

In 1944, founder Poul Due Jensen began Grundfos out of his basement in Denmark. When Poul couldn’t find a quality electric pump for a client’s small automatic waterworks project, he developed his own. The company quickly expanded across Europe and other countries with the goal of opening sales and production operations in the U.S. In 1973, Einar Cook, a Danish-American from Fresno, California, visited the Grundfos office in Denmark and was amazed at the quality of the deep well turbine pumps and returned to the U.S. to use them on his farm. Cook then imported a few pumps to sell in his farm equipment dealership and the U.S. business was born.

Over the next 40 years, the company opened offices in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Kansas, and expanded the Fresno, California office. In 2006, Grundfos began a transformative time of growth by acquiring marquee brands like PACO, Peerless and Yeomans. From there, Grundfos opened its PES facility in Brookshire, Texas, in 2009 and a water technology center in Fresno in 2011. The following year, Grundfos established the U.S. headquarters in Chicago and launched the water conservation project in Fresno.

In 2022, Grundfos relocated its U.S. headquarters to a newly built, first-of-its-kind, environmentally sustainable building in Brookshire, Texas. The 45,000-square-foot facility is the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified v4 Platinum new construction in Texas, according to the Green Building Information Gateway. The building uses zero fossil fuels, harvests, and stores 873,183 gallons of rainwater annually and provides 62% total energy cost savings compared to a typical commercial building.

“To Grundfos every drop of water symbolizes a promise for a better future,” expressed Poul Due Jensen, CEO of Grundfos and grandson of the founder, “Each day, we’re driven by a commitment to making a positive difference for our customers and communities by addressing the globe’s most critical water and climate concerns with groundbreaking, energy-efficient solutions.”

Building on 50 years of excellence, Grundfos continues to lead the industry with its transformative water solutions and innovations in groundwater, wastewater treatment, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company is not only committed to offering energy efficient water and digital solutions but will continue to do so in a way that drives significant impact on some of the world’s most critical sustainability challenges.

Grundfos USA also supports non-profits like Water Mission, a nonprofit engineering organization that has helped more than 5.7 million people access safe water. For 12 years, Grundfos has hosted the annual Walk for Water event to raise awareness about the global water crisis and increase donations to Water Mission.

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings. Find out more: grundfos.com and connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

