GrowthPlug Ranks No. 12 Among Fastest Growing Private Companies, Highlighting the Value of Web Optimization for Dental Practices

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaSGrowthPlug, an industry-leading practice growth and web optimization platform for healthcare practices, has been ranked twelfth among the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington by the Portland Business Journal.

For GrowthPlug, this recognition is more than a mark of business success. It’s a reflection of the company’s unwavering dedication, innovative dental software capabilities, and ability to generate measurable ROI for their clients. GrowthPlug’s work has enabled the dental industry with an easy-to-use, tech-enabled marketing platform delivering positive outcomes for practices and their patients.

With GrowthPlug, dental practices gain powerful SEO capabilities, a custom healthcare website compatible with Google standards, and business listing management across multiple directories. In addition to these solutions, practices benefit from many valuable, time-saving tools:

  • Intuitive appointment scheduling: A user-friendly online scheduler allows patients to book appointments efficiently.
  • Practice performance dashboard: Practices can easily track their performance metrics at a glance for detailed insight into their operations.
  • Reputation management: Practices quickly gather and showcase patient reviews across multiple sources.

So far, GrowthPlug has enabled scores of dental practices across the United States to successfully boost their local reputation, streamline operations, and expand their patient reach, accelerating revenue and improving patient satisfaction.

GrowthPlug’s co-founder, Shavita Bhatti, expressed her excitement about the well-earned recognition: “We’re honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing organizations in our great city of Portland. We believe in our core values of thinking big, hiring the best, focusing on our customers, and continuously learning and growing together. We wouldn’t be here without our incredible, agile, and charismatic team. Thank you for recognizing our collective efforts!”

The Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Awards, one of Portland’s most anticipated events for the business community, celebrates the region’s companies that have boosted sales and added staff at the fastest clip. This year, the Top 100 companies were transported to the whimsical and spinning skies of Wonderland in a playful nod to the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland.

About GrowthPlug

GrowthPlug provides practice growth and patient acquisition software specifically designed for dental practices. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, the all-in-one digital solution focuses on improving practices’ online presence, enhancing patient experiences, and accelerating revenue growth.

GrowthPlug is a proud member of PracticeTek, an alliance of innovative software solutions that delivers exceptional patient experiences, attracts new patients, and makes the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. To learn more about how this partnership is transforming the dental industry, visit PracticeTek.com.

