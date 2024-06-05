Growth Equity Firm Edison Partners Promotes Michael Dirla to Vice President

Leading Investment Firm Expands its Bench of Talent by Developing and Promoting from Within

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edison Partners, a leading growth equity investment firm, today announced the promotion of Michael Dirla to Vice President. In his new position, Dirla will work more closely with Edison Partners’ portfolio companies, while also expanding his role in identifying and evaluating potential investments in Financial Technology and Enterprise Solutions.





“Over the last three years, the Edison Partners team has come to know Michael as talented and tireless in deal execution, with a keen eye for detail and a shrewd understanding of diligence, value creation and partnering with portfolio companies,” said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner. “In addition, he is a consistent source of positive energy and has played an invaluable role in shaping and magnifying our team-oriented culture. We look forward to his ongoing contributions for our firm and our portfolio companies as he continues his professional journey as a Vice President.”

Dirla joined Edison in 2021. He had previously served as an associate at private equity firm Lightyear Capital, focusing on the financial services industry. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse, where he worked on a wide variety of buy-side and sell-side transactions for insurance and asset management clients.

Among other transactions, Dirla was instrumental in executing the Edison Partners-led $25M growth investment in TakeCommand, an end-to-end individual healthcare benefits platform for small and mid-market employers and has played a key role in facilitating its growth. He also played a key role in Solutions By Text’s recent $110M investment and recapitalization co-led by Edison and StepStone Group.

“Three years after arriving at Edison Partners, I am more excited than ever about the companies we serve, the industries we focus on and the position we occupy in the growth equity space,” said Michael Dirla, Vice President. “I am also deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue to advance my career at a firm that has become home for me. The Edison team is passionate about partnership, internally and with our portfolio companies, I am eager to take on a greater role in growing our firm and empowering our portfolio companies to fulfill their goals.”

Outside his professional life, Dirla enjoys traveling with his wife, Corinna, faithfully watching F1 racing and tackling do-it-yourself home improvement projects. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Rutgers University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Dirla’s promotion comes on the heels of Edison’s announcement about opening a new Nashville, Tennessee office, giving the firm a footprint in the rapidly growing technology industry in the Southeast.

About Edison Partners

Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm’s team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business’ strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth vertical SaaS, financial technology, healthcare IT and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Named as a Top Growth Investment Firm by GrowthCap for two years running, Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.7 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.

