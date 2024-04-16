GROWMARK Partners with Intelinair to Advance Position as Digital Agronomic Leader

Key Takeaways:









Advanced Digital Agronomy: The partnership introduces myFS Agronomy, leveraging data analytics to offer precise crop intelligence for data-driven decision-making throughout the growing season and planning for next year’s crop plan.

Data-Driven Insights: The app combines myFS Solution Center functionalities with Intelinair’s analytics so that users can easily diagnose field issues, optimize in-season decision-making, and stay connected with advisors.

Mobile Access: iOS, Android and web-based versions of myFS Agronomy are available now to expand accessibility and convenience for farmers and agronomists.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agronimicinsights–As GROWMARK, Inc. continues to position itself to lead in the digital agronomy space, it has partnered with Intelinair, an ag data analytics company, on a new digital agronomy application to equip its farmer customers with data-driven insights to improve agronomic outcomes throughout the growing season.

The myFS Agronomy application provides additional functionality for farmers while creating synergies with myFS Solution Center for an enhanced digital experience that:

Enables customers to quantify agronomic opportunities impacting business decisions through data analytics.

Provides data-driven agronomic insights to implement solutions for diagnosing problems in the field.

Utilizes field data to assist with making growing decisions.

Allows users to closely monitor news, weather, and markets.

Equips FS crop advisors to have impactful discussions with their farmer customers based on a wide range of agronomic data.

“The new myFS Agronomy app delivers a digital experience focusing on data-driven analytics, enhanced communication, and agronomic intelligence into the hands of our FS members and their customers,” said GROWMARK’s Director of FS Agronomy, Brendan Bachman. “This digital experience aims to increase our farmers’ bottom line by streamlining the decision-making process for better outcomes while enabling FS to make proactive agronomy decisions and stay connected with our farmer owners.”

GROWMARK Chief Financial Officer, Brad Drake, says the new tool will help farmers stay on top of the latest technology available. “As agronomic technology continues to evolve, farmers will get overwhelmed with more and more data to make decisions. The GROWMARK System will continue to deploy emerging technologies to help farmers manage the data in a way that equips them to make decisions that support their long-term profitability.”

Intelinair President and CEO Tim Hassinger says, “With in-season agronomic insights and the new Analyze capability, farmers can get help monitoring their entire fields for issues during the season and then evaluate what changes can be made for the following crop season. The addition of the postseason analytics suite this year provides valuable information for data-driven decision-making throughout the entire year.”

The myFS Agronomy platform is available on iOS, iPadOS, Android, Android tablet, and can also be accessed through the web.

About Intelinair

Intelinair provides whole-field insights all season long to farmers and ag retailers through its easy-to-use interactive platform, AGMRI. Through AGMRI Insights and AGMRI Analyze, Intelinair’s proven data analytics capabilities tracks every acre, every factor – emergence & population impacts, nutrient utilization, hybrid and variety performance, and even weather impact – for data-driven in-season and postseason decision-making and identifies sustainability opportunities. For more information, visit intelinair.com or follow us on our social media channels.

About GROWMARK

GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative serving almost 400,000 customers across North America, providing agronomy, energy, facility engineering and construction, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by member cooperatives. More information is available at GROWMARK.com.

