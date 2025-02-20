Growing Circular IT Firm Expands Services to Include Marketing Strategy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing an intense demand for full-service marketing services, Circular Integrity, a growing firm dedicated to growing Circular IT businesses, has announced an expansion of its services to include a full-service marketing and advertising capability.

This evolution makes Circular Integrity the first strategic marketing and consulting agency dedicated to IT asset disposition (ITAD), Value Added Resellers (VARs), eWaste Providers and others across the Circular Tech Ecosystem.

“The Circular Tech industry has been underserved for too long by traditional agencies that don’t understand the nuances of compliance, resale markets, and sustainability,” said Tim Suhling, CEO of Circular Integrity. “We built this agency because these businesses deserve a marketing partner that actually speaks their language and understands them.”

With expertise spanning IT asset lifecycle management, secondary market positioning, and ESG-driven procurement strategies, Circular Integrity provides customized marketing solutions designed specifically for ITADs, VARs, and any business living within the Circular Tech eco-system.

Circular tech refers to technology designed and managed within a circular economy framework, meaning products and materials are kept in use for as long as possible through reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling. It moves away from the traditional linear model of “take, make, dispose” and instead focuses on sustainability, resource efficiency, and reducing electronic waste (e-waste).

Why Circular Integrity? Unlike traditional marketing agencies that apply a one-size-fits-all approach across all industries, Circular Integrity:

Understands ITAD Compliance & Certifications – Expertise in R2, e-Stewards, NAID, and regulatory frameworks.

Builds Market-Specific Strategies – Messaging that speaks directly to enterprise CIOs, procurement teams, and resale buyers.

Drives Competitive Differentiation – Helping Circular Tech businesses position themselves as trusted, strategic partners.

“We aren’t just another marketing agency trying to figure out Circular Tech,” Suhling added. “We’ve worked in this space. We know what makes a successful brand. And we’re here to help our clients own their market.”

About Circular Integrity

Circular Integrity is the first U.S.-based full-service consulting and marketing agency dedicated to growing ITAD and Circular Tech businesses across the globe. Built by industry veterans, Circular Integrity provides ITADs, VARs, eWaste providers, and Circular Tech providers with marketing, branding, and business strategy solutions tailored to their unique challenges.

For more information, visit Circular Integrity | U.S.-Based Global ITAD Consultancy

