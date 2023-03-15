Grove Collaborative Launches Grove Wellness, a Personalized Online Health and Wellness Hub

The largest plastic neutral e-commerce retailer to offer curated assortment of high-quality health and wellness products

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp™, today announced the launch of Grove Wellness, a dedicated online health and wellness hub that offers customers a curated assortment of high-quality and affordable health and wellness products hand-picked by a health expert.





“We are excited about the launch of Grove Wellness,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “According to survey data, over 75 percent of our customers are currently buying wellness products and 89 percent of them trust Grove more than other brands to provide them. Our mission has always been to make consumer products a positive force for human and environmental health. The wellness industry is also larger than the home care industry and growing faster. This represents an incredible opportunity to advance our mission and grow our business.”

The Grove Wellness hub features a comprehensive personalization engine, making recommendations to meet the ever-evolving health and wellness needs of Grove’s customers and their families. With more than 1.3 million active customers, Grove currently sells more than 200 products across 40 brands in the health and wellness category, including multivitamins, women’s health, digestion, immunity, sleep, beauty and more. With plans to introduce more third-party brands throughout the year, Grove seeks to prioritize products that offer ingredient transparency, NSF certification and sustainable packaging.

“There is a real need for sustainability leadership in wellness,” adds Mr. Landesberg. “We see confusion not only in terms of ingredients, but also sustainability, packaging waste and how to identify values-aligned options in the category. We are excited to work with the industry to drive change in health and wellness just as we have in other categories.”

Health and wellness products sold on Grove Wellness meet the Company’s four-point Feel Good Wellness Standard:

Strict Ingredient Standards: All product offerings meet Grove standards to ensure high-quality ingredients.

All product offerings meet Grove standards to ensure high-quality ingredients. Expert Vetted: Grove Wellness products have all been approved by a registered dietician to help meet the individual health needs of consumers.

Grove Wellness products have all been approved by a registered dietician to help meet the individual health needs of consumers. Price Match & Happiness Guarantee: Grove price matches individual items and offers hassle-free returns within 30 days of purchase so consumers can know prices are always fair.

Grove price matches individual items and offers hassle-free returns within 30 days of purchase so consumers can know prices are always fair. Plastic & Carbon Neutral: Every product Grove sells is plastic neutral. When Grove’s customers purchase a product from Grove that contains plastic packaging, the Company collects the same amount of plastic pollution from nature. As always, every Grove purchase is carbon neutral, meaning that Grove offsets all emissions related to operations, facilities and shipping.

About Grove Collaborative:

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

