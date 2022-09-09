<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Groupon to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 14-15, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30am PT on Thursday, September 15. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Beugelmans, Jordan Kever or Megan Petrous

ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Halliwell

press@groupon.com

