Groupon to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 14-15, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30am PT on Thursday, September 15. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

