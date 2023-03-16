<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Groupon Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

On Track to Remove $250 Million of Annualized Costs by the End of 2023

Fourth Quarter Local Billings Grew 6% Sequentially Compared with the Third Quarter

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings press release today and provided details on its recent operating progress and plans to drive engagement with its marketplace and unlock growth.

The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit https://about.groupon.com/press.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Jennifer Beugelmans

Megan Petrous

ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Halliwell

press@groupon.com

