GroupBy Named a Finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Selects its Finalists

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce search and product discovery technology leader, has been named a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for eCommerce / eShops category.

A long-established awards program now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting-edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, Canada, across Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.





CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Each year, it seems the quality of the entries into The SaaS Awards exceeds all our expectations, and 2024 has proven this to be the case. Our judges have been very forward in telling our team how difficult their decisions have been this year, for all the right reasons – such is the caliber of the submissions they’ve been reviewing. As such, I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to this year’s finalists. To have stood apart from an extremely impressive field of shortlistees is a tremendous achievement. We wish them all the best of luck in the final round of judging.”

GroupBy’s AI-first composable SaaS platform brings next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, a next-generation retail search engine, the platform is an all-in-one solution that consists of Search and Recommendations, Data Enrichment, Fitment AI (Year, Make, Model Search), Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting, providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience.

Built on AI fundamentals, the platform’s search engine leverages Google’s years of experience delivering personalized content across its flagship properties (Google Search, Google Shopping and YouTube). AI/ML models are trained on Google’s wealth of global data to understand context and user intent, enabling GroupBy to deliver the most relevant, buyable, and personalized search results optimized for revenue.

“Our revolutionary platform allows retailers to not just meet customer expectations, but surpass them, setting a new bar for search performance, customer experience, and eCommerce as a whole,” shared Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. “We are honored to have been named a finalist in the eCommerce/eShops category in The 2024 SaaS Awards. Reaching this stage is a tremendous endorsement of the dedication and hard work our team has carried out this year. We are excited to learn of the judging team’s decision very soon.”

The SaaS Awards’ judges will now determine which of the finalists should be crowned the winner in each category. They will announce their decision on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The program will return to welcome new submissions in Spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-finalists

The Cloud Awards and The A.I. Awards are currently accepting nominations for their respective programs, which recognize excellence in cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various industries. The next entry deadline for The A.I. Awards is Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

About GroupBy Inc.

Founded in 2013, GroupBy is an eCommerce Search and Product Discovery SaaS technology provider that powers some of the largest B2B and B2C brands. GroupBy’s AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, the platform consists of Data Enrichment, Search and Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience. Built on AI fundamentals, the GroupBy platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market, allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue. To learn more about how GroupBy is shaping the future of eCommerce visit www.groupbyinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

