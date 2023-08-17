GroupBy Named 2023 Digiday Technology Award Finalist

Search and Product Discovery Leader included in shortlist of finalists for Best eCommerce Technology

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy, a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce product discovery technology leader, has been shortlisted for the Digiday 2023 Technology Awards, in the Best eCommerce Technology category. The company’s composable eCommerce Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting B2B and B2C eCommerce websites and is revolutionizing retail through their AI-first eCommerce search technology.





The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing. The program honors a range of technologies, including ‘Best AI Tool,’ ‘Best Content Management System,’ ‘Best CRM Platform,’ ‘Best Content Marketing Platform,’ ‘Best Customer Data Platform,’ and ‘Best In-Store Technology.’

“We’re honored to be among many great industry leaders who are finalists for this year’s Digiday Technology Awards,” said Roland Gossage, GroupBy CEO. “Our AI-first search and product discovery platform empowers retailers, wholesalers and distributors to provide their customers with Google-quality shopping experiences in an increasingly competitive eCommerce landscape. AI is the future of merchandising, and this placement acknowledges our role as a leader in next-gen search and product discovery technology.”

Rule-based merchandising has dominated the eCommerce search landscape for years, and legacy search solutions require manual tuning and thousands of search rules in order to produce search results with a modest amount of personalization. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Discovery AI, which was specifically designed for eCommerce use cases, GroupBy’s AI-first Search and Product Discovery Platform delivers relevant search results for even the broadest of queries, while dramatically reducing the need for manual interventions. Clients routinely go from thousands of search rules to just a handful, freeing up their merchandising teams to work on more strategic business initiatives.

GroupBy’s platform is a one-stop-shop, offering all vital product discovery functions (including Data Enrichment, Search, Browse, Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting) in a single, unified user experience. Retailers can optimize search for revenue, delivering seamless digital shopping experiences to their customers while boosting key sitewide metrics like AOV, conversion rate and revenue per search.

Brands utilizing GroupBy’s next-gen product discovery platform have experienced significant revenue increases of, on average, 10 to 15%. AI-first technology and its approach to merchandising is able to improve productivity, enabling teams to spend more time on revenue-generative initiatives – and in the long run, decreasing total cost of ownership. GroupBy’s composable architecture seamlessly integrates into retailers’ tech stacks with minimal disruption and can be up and running in as little as 7 to 12 weeks, minimizing time to market and maximizing ROI.

Digiday Technology Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://digiday.com/announcement/awards/typeface-reveal-mobile-calendly-minute-media-and-yahoo-are-among-this-years-digiday-technology-awards-finalists/

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.groupbyinc.com. Follow GroupBy on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Brianna LaRouche



(404) 214-0722 Ext. 142



blarouche@trevelinokeller.com