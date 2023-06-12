<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire GroupBy Inc. To Host Roundtable Discussion At B2B Connect
Business Wire

GroupBy Inc. To Host Roundtable Discussion At B2B Connect

di Business Wire

Session Led by Company’s Director of Product Addresses the Product Catalog’s Role in Enhancing the Omnichannel Customer Experience

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce product discovery technology leader, will host a roundtable session at B2B Connect in San Diego, from June 12 to 14. The company’s all-in-one, composable Product Discovery Platform, powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, is transforming eCommerce by empowering retailers and wholesalers to deliver Google-quality shopping experiences that satisfy customers and maximize revenue.

GroupBy’s Director of Product, Arv Natarajan, will lead a roundtable titled “Why Cleaning Up Your Product Catalog Is The Most Cost-Effective Way To Improve Omnichannel Customer Experience” on June 13, from 12:35 pm – 1:20 pm. The discussion will explore how enterprise-sized B2B wholesalers and distributors can easily meet and exceed modern B2B buyer expectations by creating product catalog data that enhances the customer experience instead of hindering it.

“Today’s B2B buyers aren’t satisfied with a lesser customer experience – they want the same seamless, personalized experience they enjoy while shopping with B2C sites,” says Natarajan. “Fortunately for wholesalers and distributors, the next-generation, AI-powered technologies and techniques needed to create those experiences are easier than ever to implement. With a few updates to their tech stack and product data, B2B sellers can improve search relevancy, enhance customer experience, and boost revenue.”

GroupBy’s next-generation Search and Product Discovery platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI excels in complex and high volume search scenarios. Specifically designed for eCommerce use cases, it can recognize true user intent and return relevant results for even the broadest of queries and the most complex search scenarios, including part number search, unit conversion and fitment (year, make, model) applications. GroupBy’s solution optimizes results for revenue, generates significant top-line gains and helps eCommerce wholesalers create the extraordinary digital and omnichannel customer experiences their customers have come to expect.

B2B Connect will take place at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, Calif., uniting B2B leaders to discuss the strategies and practices driving the future of eCommerce.

To learn more and schedule a session with GroupBy, visit https://www.groupbyinc.com/resources/event/b2b-connect.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

