GroupBy Inc. Shortlisted in The 2024 SaaS Awards

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce search and product discovery technology leader, has been shortlisted in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for eCommerce / eShops category.





A long-established awards platform now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards celebrates the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “The SaaS Awards is the recognition platform for organizations at the very top of their game, and those who’ve made it to the 2024 shortlist are no exception. We’ve been impressed with the variety of entries, with some outstanding new innovations brought to market. It’s also great to recognize the impressive names re-entering this year, showing their continued commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. Reaching the shortlist stage is no small achievement. A warm congratulations, and we wish all shortlistees luck as we head into the next round of judging.”

GroupBy’s AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, the platform consists of Search, Recommendations, Fitment AI (Year, Make, Model Search), Data Enrichment, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting, providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience.

Built on AI fundamentals, the platform’s search engine leverages Google’s years of experience delivering personalized content across its flagship properties (Google Search, Google Shopping and YouTube). The AI/ML models are trained on Google’s wealth of global data to understand context and user intent, enabling GroupBy to deliver the most relevant, buyable, and personalized search results optimized for revenue.

In addition to helping businesses solve complex search problems, GroupBy’s platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, taking customers from thousands of search rules to zero, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market – allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue.

“At GroupBy, we’re enabling retailers to transform their digital experiences through revolutionary search and product discovery while simultaneously freeing up their teams to focus on more valuable business initiatives,” shared Roland Gossage, GroupBy CEO. “To be shortlisted again this year for the SaaS awards is an acknowledgment of our positive impact on the eCommerce search experience for retailers and consumers alike. We look forward to the announcement of the finalists later this summer.”

The SaaS Awards program is entering its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a handful of finalists in each category. Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, 22 July 2024, with the final winners revealed in August 2024. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-shortlist.

The Cloud Awards and The A.I. Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, which recognize excellence in cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various industries. The next entry deadline for The A.I. Awards is Friday, 19 July 2024.

About GroupBy Inc.

Founded in 2013, GroupBy is an eCommerce Search and Product Discovery SaaS technology provider that powers some of the largest B2B and B2C brands. GroupBy’s AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, the platform consists of Data Enrichment, Search and Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience. Built on AI fundamentals, the GroupBy platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market, allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue. To learn more about how GroupBy is shaping the future of eCommerce visit www.groupbyinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

