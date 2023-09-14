GroupBy Establishes Partnership with Orium

Partnership Speeds Up Implementation of GroupBy’s Composable eCommerce Solution to B2B and B2C Retailers and Wholesalers

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, has teamed up with Orium, North America’s leading composable commerce consultancy and systems integrator, to serve enterprise-level B2B and B2C eCommerce brands better. The partnership will expedite the implementation of GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, helping retailers set the strong composable commerce foundations today they will need to thrive in the future.





The collaboration between GroupBy and Orium allows enterprise retail brands to curate best-in-class tech stacks by expediting the implementation of GroupBy’s AI-first search and product discovery solution. GroupBy’s API-first and fully composable architecture easily integrates with all major eCommerce platforms, with implementations taking as little as 7 to 12 weeks. By combining GroupBy’s industry-leading technology with Orium’s deep expertise in designing and building composable commerce experiences, brands can expedite the upgrade process even further, maximizing their ROI through faster onboarding, lowered integration costs and reduced time-to-market.

“Our strategic alliance with Orium is a natural, organic fit, with both companies supporting brands building composable eCommerce tech stacks. Orium’s vast experience as a leading retail service company helps brands update their tech stacks to composable infrastructure,” says Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. “We’re thrilled that this partnership will help bring our solution to more brands, improving the overall customer experience for so many shoppers, while improving ROI and revenue for retailers.”

GroupBy’s next-generation Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI goes beyond legacy solutions to help brands offer consumers Google-quality search and recommendations experiences. By using sophisticated AI and Machine Learning models to deliver relevant, personalized, buyable search results, GroupBy’s platform dramatically reduces the amount of manual intervention and curation required, freeing up merchandising teams to focus on more valuable, revenue-generating activities, lowering the total cost-of-ownership. GroupBy’s product discovery platform improves key sitewide metrics, including conversion and click-through rate, revenue per search and add-to-cart.

For over a decade, Orium has been delivering custom retail and commerce experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands, including New Balance, Kum & Go, SiteOne, and Harry Rosen. An early member of the MACH Alliance and title sponsors of Composable.com, Orium works exclusively with best-in-class composable commerce vendors to deliver award-winning omnichannel experiences and create the future-ready retail platforms brands need.

“One of the key advantages of composable commerce is that it enables brands to select the best solutions for their unique needs,” shared Jason Cottrell, CEO at Orium. “Being able to take advantage of the latest advances in tech—like AI—with solutions like GroupBy’s Search and Discovery Platform is a core reason they make the switch to a MACH-based platform in the first place.”

To provide retailers and wholesalers with best practices on building flexible, scalable, modular commerce platforms Orium has collaborated with GroupBy and Google Cloud to present a Masterclass: “Planning the Architecture Of Your Modular DXP.” Attendees will discover how to build flexible, scalable, modular commerce platforms that make it easy to integrate new tech and incorporate data to empower teams to deliver leading customer experiences.

Join the September Masterclass featuring industry experts Arv Natarajan, Director of Product with GroupBy; David Azoulay, Head of Product Engineering with Orium; and Rob Eaton, Cloud Partner Engineer with Google Cloud by clicking here.

To learn more about GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, visit www.groupbyinc.com.

About GroupBy Inc.



GroupBy’s cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.groupbyinc.com. Follow GroupBy on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Orium



Orium is North America’s leading composable commerce consultancy and system integrator. We help ambitious commerce and retail brands execute, innovate, and transform more quickly, enabling them to deliver engaging customer experiences and scale their brands across channels through careful curation of MACH technologies.

