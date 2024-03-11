Group 1001 Names Boaknin as Chief Information Officer

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Group 1001, a leading financial services company, announces Nick Boaknin as Chief Information Officer. Boaknin previously held the role of Technology Transformation Leader.





As Chief Information Officer, Boaknin will assist Group 1001’s Technology team in building and delivering high-quality, innovative technology solutions that transform the insurance landscape. The department’s focus is on scalability and adaptable technology solutions built on the foundations of the Group 1001 core values.

“We are excited to continue working with Nick as he leads us into this next phase of Group 1001’s Technology journey,” said Bob Stanton, Group 1001 Chief Operating Officer. “His expertise in technology, combined with his leadership qualities and forward-thinking approach, makes him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Boaknin is an experienced technology and management leader. He previously co-built the technology management practice for KPMG (later BearingPoint) where he had a range of Fortune/Global 500 clients. He was instrumental in the modernization of the technology stack and organization structure of a large hedge fund. Prior to joining Group 1001, Boaknin was an independent consultant for Fortune 100 financial companies, driving transformation efforts and supporting technology leaders for Northwestern Mutual and Fannie Mae, among others.

“I am eager to work with leaders and employees to make Technology a key enabler for our core values of innovation and excellence by building a high-performing organization and technology stack that helps the company continue to innovate,” said Boaknin. “I look forward to closely collaborating with the organization and our entire technology team as we develop solutions and find ways to continuously improve.”

About Group 1001

Group 1001 is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of December 31, 2023, Group 1001 had more than 1,200 employees and combined assets under management of $62.6 billion, serving more than 950,000 customers. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group, among others.

Contacts

Group 1001



Social Media Manager



317-374-3180



amanda.vela@group1001.com