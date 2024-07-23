Groundbreaking Study Using PetPace™ AI Collar Finds Pet Acoustic® Canine- Specific Music Reduces Pet Stress and Anxiety Over Classical or No Music

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#animalalerts—PetPace, a leading pet health monitoring company in announced today the findings of a comprehensive study aimed at better understanding the effect of music on pet stress levels, with the goal of enabling more supportive environments for pet care. The study, done in conjunction with Pet Acoustics, producer of animal-specific auditory products, shows that Pet Acoustics music reduces stress levels in dogs more effectively than classical music and no music. This breakthrough offers an invaluable insight for kennel operators, veterinary clinics, and pet parents wanting to enhance the welfare of dogs under their care. The full study is published as a cover story the current issue of International Animal Health Journal.









“We are thrilled to deepen our understanding of canine health through this study and enable more comforting care for our beloved pets,” says Dr. Asaf Dagan, cofounder of PetPace and co-lead author of the study. “Using our machine learning and AI-powered PetPace collar to study the effect of Pet Acoustics canine-informed music reveals incredible insights of the healing power of the auditory experience.”

To understand and calculate the impact of Pet Acoustics music against other musical varieties, PetPace’s flagship collar was used to measure heart biometric data such as rate heart variability (HRV), pulse rates and activity levels under different musical exposure. The data was analyzed and showed the dogs’ stress and anxiety levels were significantly mitigated while listening to Pet Acoustics Canine Specific music.

The PetPace collar is an advanced AI, machine learning smart collar used for continuously monitoring pets’ health and GPS locations. PetPace continues to find innovative ways to leverage their technology to support pet health with a recent introduction of a Pregnancy Monitoring module to its portfolio of pet products. This study and strategic partnership are the company’s latest innovative application of the PetPace technology.

The canines used in the study were recruited from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD, Torrington, CT, US), an Assistance Dog International (ADI) accredited service dog organization. ECAD ensured the study supported animal welfare and reviewed all safety considerations based on the non-invasive biometric monitoring parameters and non-invasive music/ sound interventions. The organization agreed to have 12 service dogs in training participate in the study.

About PetPace

Based in Burlington, MA, PetPace is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the most advanced, patented AI-driven, machine learning wearable pet technology in the world. PetPace is composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, algorithms experts, data specialists, and pet owners. We continue to conduct thorough research with top universities and research institutes worldwide to bring our proprietary product portfolio to market. We are dedicated to protecting and improving the health of all pets.

Contacts

Margie Adelman



VP of Communications & Business Development



margie.adelman@petpace.com

Mobile: 916-220-3500