Groundbreaking Parental Control App Parent Geenee Launches With Game-Changing “Safe Zones”

Trailblazing "Safe Zones" feature allows parents to choose specific locations where over 450 of the most popular apps can be blocked, enhancing digital safety and control

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas-based Parent Geenee, a groundbreaking parental control app designed to help parents and schools across the U.S. effortlessly manage children's access to over 450 of the most frequently used apps while promoting healthy digital habits, has officially launched today.

Unlike conventional parental control apps, Parent Geenee revolutionizes digital safety by dynamically adapting to real-world settings, allowing parents to customize app usage based on their child's location - ensuring the right digital experience at the right place.

Parent Geenee goes beyond traditional screen time management by offering a more personalized approach. Its innovative Wish feature encourages thoughtful app use, allowing children to request access to one restricted app at a time.

"At Parent Geenee, we’ve reimagined the way parents can effortlessly manage and shape their child's digital experience," said Sasi Naga, Chairman of Parent Geenee. "With our groundbreaking ‘Safe Zones’ feature, we’re not just blocking apps - we’re creating a smarter, more adaptive approach to digital safety. Whether at school, home, or a friend’s house, parents can now ensure their kids access the right apps at the right time, fostering healthier digital habits while maintaining control.”

As Texas-born technology, Parent Geenee aims to promote responsible digital behaviors for children across the U.S. as well as internationally. With North America holding the largest share of the global parental control software market in 2023 at 34%, per SNS Insider, Parent Geenee is well-positioned to play a key role in shaping the future of online safety for children.

Smarter Approach to Digital Parenting:

With children spending more time online than ever - with U.S. teens spending an average of almost 5 hours daily on social media - parents are searching for effective solutions. Parent Geenee’s key features include:

Customize Screen Time by Location: Parents can set up Safe Zones for home, school, or even a friend's house to block access to selective apps in each setting. Additionally, parents are notified when their child enters or exits their customized Safe Zones.

An optional Beacon accessory refines control even further, allowing parents to manage screen time by room - for example, enabling educational apps in the study room while limiting games to the living room.

With the Wish feature, children can request access to only one restricted app at a time, teaching them to make mindful decisions instead of mindlessly scrolling.

App Download Approval: Parents can activate a feature that requires their child to seek approval before installing new apps, allowing them to have a conversation about appropriate app choices and potential risks.

: Parents can activate a feature that requires their child to seek approval before installing new apps, allowing them to have a conversation about appropriate app choices and potential risks. Web Content Filtering: Beyond app restrictions, parents can block access to age-inappropriate websites, ensuring a safer browsing experience for their child.

Crucially, Parent Geenee is simple, intuitive, and easy to use. The app is designed to minimize setup time while maximizing parental control. Parents can manage all their children’s devices under a single account, making it ideal for families with multiple children or households with multiple devices. Additionally, a secondary parent can be added for shared management of Safe Zones and app access requests.

Empowering Schools with Parent Geenee Schools:

Parent Geenee isn't just for parents - it also offers a dedicated school version designed to empower educators. Instead of confiscating student devices, teachers, school administrators, and designated staff can use a specialized Schools Dashboard to limit app access seamlessly. This allows students to stay connected for learning while minimizing distractions, creating a more focused and productive school environment. Further, by not blocking installed messaging and calling apps on the child's phone, Parent Geenee ensures that children can always reach out to their parents in case of an emergency.

Addressing the Impact of Increased Screen Time on Young People

40% of children aged 8-12 in the U.S. already use social media, despite 13 being the youngest legal age to sign up for most social media platforms.

Nearly half (46%) of U.S. teens report being online "almost constantly," up from 24% a decade ago, according to a 2024 survey by Pew Research Center.

According to a research study of U.S. teens aged 12-15, those who used social media over three hours daily faced twice the risk of poor mental health outcomes.

Overuse of devices and screen time (67%) ranked as the top concern among U.S. parents, followed by social media use (66%) and internet safety (62%), according to a 2023 poll conducted by the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

By providing a simple yet powerful solution, Parent Geenee gives parents and educators the tools they need to foster responsible digital habits - without unnecessary complexity.

Try Parent Geenee Today

Parent Geenee is now available for iOS and Android devices. The Beacon accessory is available for purchase via the official Parent Geenee website.

The app is also available to users across the U.K. and India.

Parent Geenee emphasizes family privacy and does not collect usage data from children's devices. Any data collected is securely encrypted to ensure the highest level of protection.

About Parent Geenee

US-based Parent Geenee Inc. has developed Parent Geenee - a pioneering parental control app designed to help parents and schools effortlessly manage children's app access based on their location. The app adapts to real-world environments with custom Safe Zones and an innovative Wish feature that lets children request temporary access to blocked apps. By promoting balanced screen time and facilitating open conversations, Parent Geenee empowers children to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly. Learn more at https://www.parentgeenee.com/

