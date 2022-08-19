Groove Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Year in a Row

Enterprise sales productivity platform ranked in top half of 2022 Inc. 5000 list; New customers fueling its growth include Clari, New Relic, Qualtrics, and Side

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#inc5000–Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Groove’s three-year revenue growth put it in the top 50% of ranked companies. This is the fourth year in a row that Groove has ranked on Inc.’s list of the nation’s most successful private companies.

The rise of hybrid and remote-work over the past two years has driven strong and sustained demand for technology to boost employee productivity and collaboration. Today, record inflation and a looming recession are prompting companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to boost the efficiency and output of their pre- and post-sales revenue teams.

Groove has been able to achieve record growth over the past three years by enabling large and complex enterprises to quickly boost sales productivity. Groove continues to see strong demand from traditional industries that are drawn to the ease of use, high adoption rates, and customizable industry workflows made possible by its Salesforce-native platform.

“It’s been a crazy three years,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Groove. “A record economy was stopped in its tracks by Covid and is now hampered again by a looming recession. However, through it all, we’ve continued to see strong demand from companies looking to boost productivity with an easy-to-use platform that can be customized to meet the needs of any industry or revenue team. This is where our decision to build a Salesforce-native platform is really paying off.”

During this period of record growth, Groove has continued to invest in its platform, releasing a new conversation intelligence product and mobile app in the first half of 2022. Groove Conversations builds on existing revenue intelligence capabilities to enable revenue teams to access call recording and insights directly from the inbox and calendar instead of a separate platform. The Groove+ mobile app helps remote and hybrid teams streamline meeting prep and follow-up, while making it easy to access Salesforce and key meeting insights while on the go.

Industry Recognition



In addition to being named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, Groove has recently received several other industry awards and accolades.

About Groove



Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for over three consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

About the 2022 Inc. 5000 List



Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Jason Klein



Groove



415-223-2771



press@groove.co

Lauren Curley



Straight-line PR



617-529-6463



lauren@straight-linepr.com