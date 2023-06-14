Groove is the Top-Rated Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform on G2 for 19th Consecutive Quarter

Groove leads enterprise customer satisfaction in five sales tech categories, named a leader in nine

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2–Groove, the first sales engagement platform to make sales strategy actionable, today announced that G2’s Summer 2023 Grid Report for Sales Engagement has ranked Groove #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction for 19 consecutive quarters. Groove was the highest-rated enterprise platform in five sales tech categories. Groove also had the top Enterprise Usability Index score in five sales tech categories and was named a Momentum leader in eight and an overall leader in nine.

Groove is the highest-rated enterprise sales engagement platform in the following five G2 Summer 2023 Grid Reports: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, Online Appointment Scheduling, and Account Data Management. Groove also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index scores in four categories and was named a leader in nine, including Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I), Sales Performance Management, and Sales Acceleration.

G2’s Summer 2023 Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 30 different sales engagement platforms. In addition to earning the top enterprise customer satisfaction score (99/100), Groove received high scores across multiple satisfaction metrics.

– 97% say Groove is easy to do business with



– 95% would recommend Groove



– 95% affirm the quality of Groove’s customer support



– 94% believe Groove meets all of their requirements



– 94% say Groove is easy to use



– 93% say Groove is easy to administer

LEADER IN NINE SALES TECH CATEGORIES

Groove was named a leader in nine sales tech categories. The G2 Grid Report Leader Quadrant features the top software providers based on the quality of customer satisfaction ratings and the size of their market presence based on market size, seller size, and social impact.

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the customer comments about Groove’s platform in recent verified reviews on G2:

“Groove is helping me set meetings with clients faster and more efficiently. It’s the #1 sales tool I use.”



– Kate C., Brand Partnerships, iHeartMedia

“The most helpful thing about Groove is that my team and I can all learn from each other and grow our prospecting. We can analyze the most impactful flows, steps, and templates and replicate them.”



– Calum H., Commercial Director, Eventbrite

“We have doubled the number of activities logged in Salesforce in two quarters of Groove usage.”



– Stephen C., Manager Salesforce Platform, Omnicell

You can learn how Groove stacks up against its top competitors in the Summer 2023 G2 Sales Engagement Software Report.

Learn more about Groove’s ranking in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report on its website.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle.

Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

