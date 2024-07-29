GRM Information Management Reports Spike in Entertainment Industry Scanning Business as Entry Point to Digital Solutions.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recent months, GRM Information Management, a leader in physical and digital document management solutions, has experienced a significant increase in the award of large scanning contracts from major film and entertainment organizations.





GRM has historically occupied a market leadership position with the Entertainment industry, counting almost every major studio as a client of its services, whether that be for document storage, imaging or digital enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, delivered via GRM sister company, VisualVault. Building on those relationships, GRM has recently secured, in rapid succession, multiple scanning contracts from these studios, collectively totaling in the millions of pages.

GRM’s traction in the Entertainment industry can be attributed largely to the comprehensive set of document and digital management services that it is able to deliver. Unlike many of its competitors, GRM is capable of delivering a full suite of services that suit exactly what the client requires, whether that be basic storage services, imaging, advanced digital solutions or a combination of those services. Very often, these studio clients engage GRM for that combination of services and the recent influx of business is representative of that need and representative of the Entertainment industry’s rapid move toward a digital-centric approach to document management. Central to that digital transformation process is the transition from the unstructured data that exists in the majority of documents to structured data that is organized and resides in organized data tables.

These studio clients have historically relied on GRM for digitization services in order to enable more efficient digital information management practices. On one hand, GRM delivers digital content services solutions that enable the studios to quickly digitize, structure, categorize and process, with workflow automation, the influx of physical paperwork and forms that are created in the field during on-site filming of movies and television series. In addition to that ongoing application of solutions, many of these studios are also taking advantage of GRM’s capabilities and expertise in order to bulk digitize large quantities of documents. These bulk digitization initiatives yield a broad set of benefits from improved compliance, more efficient processing and enhanced analysis and insights.

GRM President and CEO, Avner Schneur states, “What we are executing with our Entertainment industry partners is a perfect example of ‘digital transformation’ and the accelerating trend toward a digital-centric future for a broad base of corporate processes.” Schneur goes on to state, “But Entertainment is certainly not the only one. We are enjoying similar success across industries, including Healthcare, Public Sector and Higher Education.”

The previously-mentioned advanced benefits are enabled by the indexing and assigning of meta data during the scanning process as well as more involved processes that GRM is able to execute upon the completion of the scanning process. These processes include the extraction of specific data from the newly-digitized documents via OCR/ICR technology and the subsequent structuring of that data with intelligent forms (iforms). Once that data is structured, it can then be used in advanced workflow automation processes and business process optimization (BPO), and leveraged to identify trends and insights with predictive analytics capabilities. Increasingly, applications of Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being applied to efficiently yield benefits such as deduplication of data and advanced auto document classification.

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM’s robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

