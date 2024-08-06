GRM Information Management Further Expands a Growing Presence in Mid Atlantic Region with the Acquisition of Metropolitan Archives

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRM Information Management recently completed the acquisition of Metropolitan Archives of Landover, MD. This acquisition increases GRM’s presence in the Washington DC metro and the Mid Atlantic region where GRM presently operates facilities in Jessup, MD and Capitol Heights, MD.





Avner Schneur, CEO of GRM states, “Metropolitan is an excellent organization and an important acquisition for GRM. With this transaction, we add an impressive list of clients to our roster.” Schneur goes on to add, “And, in addition to continuing to deliver these clients industry-leading storage, scanning and destruction services, GRM is well-equipped to deliver them advanced digital enterprise content management (ECM) solutions via our sister company, VisualVault.”

Via the VisualVault content services platform (CSP), GRM develops and implements a broad range of industry-leading digital data, document and process management solutions across industries, including Healthcare, Public Sector, Banking, Human Resources, Higher Education and Entertainment. For many Storage and Scanning clients, these advanced digital solutions are initiated with the indexing and assigning of metadata to newly-digitized documents.

Subsequent to the assignment of metadata, specific data is often extracted via OCR/ICR technology and then iforms are employed to structure that data. Once that data is structured, it can then be used in advanced workflow automation processes and business process optimization (BPO), and leveraged to identify trends and insights with predictive analytics capabilities. Increasingly, applications of Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being applied to efficiently yield benefits such as deduplication of data and advanced auto document classification.

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM delivers its clients digital solutions in cooperation with VisualVault, its sister company and cloud-based ECM platform. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

