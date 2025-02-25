Grindr to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, George Arison and Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Fireside Chat Presentation: 1:50 PM PT

Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Fireside Chat Presentation: 12:30 PM PT

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 14.5 million average monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190 countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

