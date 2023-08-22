Home Business Wire Grindr to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference
Grindr to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that George Arison, Grindr’s chief executive officer, and Vanna Krantz, Grindr’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on September 5, 2023 at 4:25 pm PT.

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/.

Management will also be available for one-on-one and group meetings on September 6, 2023.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

