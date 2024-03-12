Grindr to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that Vanna Krantz, Grindr’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 36th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM PT.

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13 million monthly active users globally, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable LGBTQ people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on the web.

Contacts

Investors:

IR@grindr.com

Media:

Press@grindr.com