Home Business Wire Grindr to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference
Business Wire

Grindr to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that Vanna Krantz, Grindr’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 36th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM PT.

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13 million monthly active users globally, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable LGBTQ people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on the web.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

Articoli correlati

Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on March 22, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the WebcastSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers...
Continua a leggere

Ranpak Holdings Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Packaging System placement up 1.5% year over year to approximately 141,200 machines at December 31, 2023 Net revenue for the...
Continua a leggere

Spire Global Announces Participation in 36th Annual Roth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php