Grindr Opens New Office in Chicago to Serve as Engineering Hub As it Continues to Innovate The World’s Largest Social Networking App for LGBTQ+ People

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Driven by its strong financial performance throughout 2023, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) today announced the opening of a new office in Chicago, marking a significant milestone in Grindr’s commitment to being an exceptional place to work and a valuable product and resource for the global LGBTQ+ community. As the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, Grindr is committed to innovating its platform to help its users meaningfully connect. Grindr’s new office, conveniently located at 230 W Monroe Street, which was recently purchased by Menashe Properties, will serve as the company’s primary global engineering hub, housing the majority of Grindr’s engineers who work to evolve its product for users all around the world.

“I could not be more excited to celebrate the opening of Grindr’s engineering hub in Chicago,” said Grindr CEO George Arison. “With its leading business community and its vast talent pipeline, Chicago represents the ideal location for Grindr to expand its vital engineering function as we continue to grow our team and work to create a world where the lives of our users are free, equal, and just.”

The office and engineering team in Chicago are led by Joel Keating, with plans to grow the overall team to nearly 100 members over the next few years. Grindr is specifically hiring in roles focused on Android, iOS, Java/Kotlin, Full Stack, Data Engineering, Cloud Engineering, and Engineering Management. As Grindr strives to build the best possible mobile experience for its global community, the company is excited to broaden its recruiting field to include Chicago’s growing technology ecosystem. The new engineering office will serve as an important hub that will help drive the Grindr team and product forward as it works to roll out new features and widen its user base.

“Having worked a majority of my career in Chicago, I know what tremendous quality of life benefits the city and surrounding areas have to offer,” said Joel Keating, SVP of Engineering and Head of Grindr’s Chicago office. “With the expansion to our new space I am really excited to tap into the rich talent pool right here in our own community. From interns to senior engineers; there is a place for you at Grindr.”

“We welcome Grindr’s strategic decision to expand its engineering presence in Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Chicago’s diverse business landscape offers an ideal environment for the company’s continued growth and innovation. Our city is renowned for its 77 diverse neighborhoods and vibrant LGBTQIA+ community; Grindr will find ample opportunities to thrive and connect with our city’s rich tapestry of talent and culture. We anticipate that Grindr’s expansion will not only bolster our city’s tech sector but also contribute to our ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant and inclusive business environment.”

In expanding its office in Chicago, Grindr is proud to contribute to the city’s growing and diverse business community, and to harness its rich pool of talent across the technology and engineering sectors. As a city renowned for its robust and resilient economy, as well as for its vibrant LGBTQ+ community presence, Chicago represents a fitting choice for Grindr to establish its second, but largest, engineering hub. Nate Grill, of @properties, assisted Grindr in securing the ideal office space to serve as its global engineering hub. Chicago’s talent pool, influenced by the more than 200,000 students located within the region and supported by dynamic local investment and pipeline programs, constitutes a significant asset as Grindr seeks to continue transforming how gay, bi, trans, and queer people around the world connect.

With more than 13.5 million monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190 countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

