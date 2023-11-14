Grindr Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Growth of 39%, Raises Guidance

Third Quarter Revenue was $70.3 Million

Net Loss of $0.4 Million, Net Loss Margin of 1%

Operating Income of $16.6 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 46%

Raising FY 2023 Guidance to 31% or Greater Revenue Growth and 41%+ Adjusted EBITDA Margin

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today posted its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 in a Letter to Shareholders. The Letter to Shareholders can be accessed on Grindr’s Investor Relations website.

“We delivered another strong quarter as more users are engaging with our new paid offerings,” said George Arison, Chief Executive Officer of Grindr. “Based on continued solid business trends we are again raising our financial outlook for 2023. Looking into next year and beyond we are focused on building a high-performance team across the organization to drive our product roadmap and we are very excited about the many long-term opportunities to deliver more to our community.”

About Non-GAAP Measures

Grindr uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Grindr’s financial performance and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax provision, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance, transaction-related costs, litigation-related costs for matters unrelated to the Company’s ongoing business, including those matters incurred as part of the Business Combination, Legacy Grindr management fees, change in fair value of warrant liability and other expense. Our management uses this measure internally to evaluate the performance of our business and this measure is one of the primary metrics by which our internal budgets are based and by which management is compensated. We exclude the above items as some are non-cash in nature, and others are non-recurring that they may not be representative of normal operating results. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period. While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (437 ) $ (4,657 ) $ (11,005 ) $ (4,458 ) Interest expense, net 11,985 4,786 35,695 10,998 Income tax provision 1,272 3,474 2,724 3,727 Depreciation and amortization 5,753 9,097 21,845 27,215 Transaction-related costs (1) — 1,033 — 2,211 Litigation-related costs (2) 414 439 1,913 1,521 Stock-based compensation expense 3,648 9,686 10,594 23,353 Severance expenses (3) 6,744 — 8,077 552 Management fees (4) (97 ) 181 (97 ) 544 Change in fair value of warrant liability (5) 3,362 — 11,581 — Others (6) (43 ) — 157 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,601 $ 24,039 $ 81,484 $ 65,663 Revenue $ 70,258 $ 50,402 $ 187,605 $ 140,487 Net loss margin (0.6 )% (9.2 )% (5.9 )% (3.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 46.4 % 47.7 % 43.4 % 46.7 %

_________________ (1) Transaction-related costs consist of legal, tax, accounting, consulting, and other professional fees related to a transaction entered into on May 9, 2022, whereby Grindr Group LLC (“Grindr Group”) and its subsidiaries (“Legacy Grindr”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended on October 5, 2022) with Tiga Acquisition Corp. (“Tiga”), in which Grindr Group became a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiga (the “Business Combination”) and other potential acquisitions that are non-recurring in nature. (2) Litigation-related costs primarily represent external legal fees associated with the outstanding litigation or regulatory matters incurred in connection with the Business Combination, related to a potential fine that may be imposed by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority, the CFIUS review of the Business Combination, as well as legal fees related to employee unionization, which are unrelated to Grindr’s core ongoing business operations. (3) Severance expenses related to severance incurred for employees who elected not to relocate or participate in our multi-phase return-to-office plan announced in August 2023 and other one-off severance. (4) Management fees represent administrative costs associated with San Vicente Holdings LLC’s administrative role in managing financial relationships and providing directive on strategic and operational decisions, which ceased to continue after the Business Combination. In September 2023, certain management fees previously accrued were forgiven. (5) Change in fair value of warrant liability relates to our warrants that were remeasured as of September 30, 2023. (6) Others represent other costs that are unrelated to Grindr’s core ongoing business operations.

