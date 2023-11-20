Home Business Wire Grindr CFO to Participate in the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that Vanna Krantz, Grindr’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023. Ms. Krantz is scheduled to appear at 2:50 pm Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13 million monthly active users globally, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable LGBTQ people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on the web.

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

