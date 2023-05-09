<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of First Quarter 2023 Earnings...
Business Wire

Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A on the Say Technologies platform to enable shareholders to submit questions in connection with its upcoming earnings release. Grindr is scheduled to host a live discussion of its first quarter 2023 earnings at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/grindr-2023-q1. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings discussion.

A link to the live discussion of the first quarter 2023 results is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 12 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

Articoli correlati

ForgeRock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARR was $238 million for Q1 2023, growing 23% year-over-year Total revenue was $63.1 million in Q1 2023, growing 31%...
Continua a leggere

Lyft CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by J.P. Morgan

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that David Risher, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside...
Continua a leggere

Palantir Reports Its Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive GAAP Net Income; GAAP EPS of $0.01 in Q1 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. “
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ForgeRock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire