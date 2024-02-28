Grindr Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the GBTQ community, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Grindr will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Grindr will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information



Event: Grindr Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call



Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)



Live Webcast Site: https://investors.grindr.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Grindr’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.grindr.com.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13.5 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ+ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced safety, health, and human rights for millions of Grindr users and the global LGBTQ+ community in partnership with more than 100 community organizations in every region of the world. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with offices in the Bay Area, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

