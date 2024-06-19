Grid Dynamics Wins Two MACH Impact Awards for Best Retail Project and Best Overall Change Project

Key Takeaways:





Grid Dynamics is honored with two MACH Impact Awards for Best Retail Project and Best Overall Change Project at the MACH THREE conference in New York City—the annual conference of the MACH Alliance.

These prestigious awards highlight Grid Dynamics’ expertise in leveraging Microservices, API -first development, Cloud -native solutions, and Headless architecture (MACH) to solve complex technical challenges and drive measurable business value for their clients.

-first development, -native solutions, and Headless architecture (MACH) to solve complex technical challenges and drive measurable business value for their clients. These awards are a reflection of Grid Dynamics’ ability to successfully deliver complex composable commerce solutions under tight timeliness.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, proudly announces that it has been awarded MACH Impact Awards for Best Retail Project and Best Overall Change Project at the MACH THREE conference, held in New York City on June 17-18, 2024. This annual conference of the MACH Alliance is home of the MACH Impact Awards, honoring MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) strategies and implementations that solve technical challenges and create rapid return-on-investment. Grid Dynamics’ recognition in two categories is a reflection of its co-innovation with long-time client and global footwear brand, Clarks. The awards highlight Grid Dynamics’ exceptional ability to help clients craft innovative MACH-based solutions that create substantial business impact.

“ To have the most significant and challenging digital modernisation Clarks has ever undertaken recognized by the industry as Best Retail Project and Best Overall Change Project is hugely rewarding for Clarks and our partners,” said Simon Clarke, CIO of Clarks. “ With an immovable deadline, it was critical to select a primary partner we could trust and work with as one team. We selected Grid Dynamics because they were the low-risk option due to their reputation for always delivering successfully, their deep MACH technology expertise, and their down-to-earth, transparent approach. The Clarks program team and Grid Dynamics co-innovated to achieve our goal: on time delivery of a world-class unified commerce solution built with the future in mind.”

“ We are thrilled to win two MACH Impact Awards for Best Retail Project and Best Overall Change Project for our work with Clarks and our MACH Alliance partners,” said James Bullock, Vice President of Digital Engagement, Grid Dynamics. “ Thanks to the Clarks leadership team for their trust and support as we worked together to successfully modernize Clarks’ aging monolithic digital estate in record time. The new unified commerce system seamlessly integrates best-of-breed MACH technology and includes advanced real-time data streaming. We’ve orchestrated a future proof system which has been designed for change—it’s fast, flexible and scalable.”

The MACH Impact Awards are open to all organizations, including customers, technology vendors, and system integrators. This year, the awards comprised three individual/team categories and seven industry categories, along with three Grand Prix Awards for Best Digital Experience, Overall Change, and Innovation. This is the second and third industry awards won by Grid Dynamics this month, as the company sets the benchmark for excellence in digital transformation, empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern technological landscape with agility and innovation. The latest two awards are additional examples of Grid Dynamics’ innovation and engineering excellence in support of its GigaCube growth strategy. Visit this page to schedule a discovery session with the composable commerce experts from Grid Dynamics.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our product capabilities, and our company’s future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company’s growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed May 2, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Contacts

Cary Savas



+1 (650) 523 5000



csavas@griddynamics.com