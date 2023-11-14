Grid Dynamics to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on November 17, 2023

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics” or the “Company”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, November 17, 2023.





Leonard Livschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Grid Dynamics, will lead the Opening Bell ceremony alongside other members of the Company’s management team.

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the NASDAQ MarketSite Tower in New York, NY. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

As a reminder, Grid Dynamics will also host the Company’s first-ever Analyst & Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Nasdaq MarketSite. In-person attendance for the event is by invitation only. For analysts and institutional investors interested in attending, please RSVP using this registration link. For participants joining remotely, the live webcast can be registered here. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

Event: Grid Dynamics Analyst & Investor Day



Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023



Time: 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM Eastern Time



Location: NASDAQ MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York City

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides a range of digital transformation consulting and implementation services that includes artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, search, and cloud and DevOps. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the globe, including US, Europe, UK, India, Mexico and Jamaica.

