Grid Dynamics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31st

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will host a video conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024 to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. A press release containing these results will be available on our website prior to the call.


A webcast of the video conference call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://www.griddynamics.com/investors with the passcode: $Q3@2024.

A replay will be available after the video conference at https://www.griddynamics.com/investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit http://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

investorrelations@griddynamics.com

