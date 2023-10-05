Home Business Wire Grid Dynamics to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2nd
Grid Dynamics to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2nd

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will host a video conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. A press release containing these results will be issued before the call.


A webcast of the video conference will be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

A replay will be available after the video conference at https://ir.griddynamics.com/ with the passcode $Q3@2023.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides a range of digital transformation consulting and implementation services that includes artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, search, and cloud and DevOps. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the globe, including US, Europe, UK, India, Mexico and Jamaica.

Contacts

investorrelations@griddynamics.com

