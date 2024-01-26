Grid Dynamics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22nd

Home Business Wire Grid Dynamics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results...
SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will host a video conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. A press release containing these results will be issued before the call.


A webcast of the video conference call will be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

A replay will be available after the video conference at https://ir.griddynamics.com/ with the passcode $Q4@2023.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides a range of digital transformation consulting and implementation services that includes artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, search, and cloud and DevOps. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the globe, including US, Europe, UK, India, Mexico and Jamaica.

