Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital Win Most Innovative Project at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA)

Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital are winners at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA) under the category of Most Innovative Project.

This prestigious award recognizes the collaborative efforts of Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital in overhauling a legacy content setup—demonstrating exceptional leadership and expertise in digital content management.

Executed within a tight timeline, this innovative project involved significant technological advancements, resulting in an agile content setup that performed flawlessly during Black Friday—underscoring the effectiveness of Grid Dynamics in enabling digital transformation.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, announced today that it has won the Most Innovative Project at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA). This accolade celebrates the joint effort of Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital in overhauling a legacy content setup, marking a significant achievement in the field of digital content management.

Our partnership with ASICS Digital focused on executing a comprehensive content overhaul within an aggressive five-month timeline. Grid Dynamics served as the technology consultant, spearheading the redesign of content types, establishing an optimal stack decomposition architecture, leveraging Contentstack Automate to implement integrations and automations, and designing end-to-end CI/CD flows. Notable solutions delivered during this project include 13 custom extensions for SEO, content propagation across 32 locales, and CTA label localization. The resulting business value of this ambitious initiative is an agile content setup empowering global and regional teams to create digital experiences with unparalleled speed and efficiency. This innovative solution showcased its robustness and effectiveness by performing flawlessly during the ultimate stress test, Black Friday.

“ Grid Dynamics played a critical role in our organization’s first composable initiative, transitioning our previously monolithic content management to a headless solution via Contentstack. The Grid team provided product and subject matter expertise from discovery to delivery. They helped drive efficiency and quality, consistently understanding and anticipating stakeholder needs and delivering on requirements and documentation. They’ve advocated for ASICS with the platform and easily and naturally integrated with a small internal team and an additional SI partner. Their partnership was not only crucial but also positive, pleasant, and often just fun,” said Katie Muldoon Johnson, Sr. Product Manager, ASICS Digital.

“ We are honored to receive this recognition at the Contentstack Experience Awards. This award is a testament to the spirit of co-innovation promoted at Grid Dynamics,” said Igal Shmulevich, Senior Delivery Manager at Grid Dynamics. “ The success of this project highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and business value for our clients.”

The winners of the Contentstack Experience Awards were announced at ContentCon2024, Contentstack’s annual customer conference held in Austin, TX. The event brought together industry leaders to celebrate excellence in digital content management.

The Most Innovative Project is the latest example of Grid Dynamics’ innovation and engineering excellence in support of its GigaCube growth strategy. Visit this page to learn more about the company’s digital transformation offerings and engineering excellence.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

