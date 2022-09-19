greymatter.io Named a “Leader” in Service Mesh by GigaOm

Enterprise Application Networking Platform also Named an “Outperformer” in 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apigateway–greymatter.io, the leading provider of an enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, has been named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh.





“Since publishing the 2021 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh, greymatter.io has moved from being a New Entrant to a Leader due to its rapid innovation,” said Ivan McPhee, GigaOm Senior Industry Analyst. “Pushing the boundaries through continuous innovation, greymatter.io offers exceptional Layer 3, 4, and 7 visibility, unmatched intelligence, built-in support for emerging use cases, and automated performance optimization.“

The GigaOm Radar Report provides an overview of the service mesh landscape, covering open-source and commercial vendors targeting a range of application environments and deployment options, to help decision makers evaluate solutions for cloud-native application development initiatives before deciding where to invest.

Unlike open-source and Istio-based service mesh solutions, greymatter.io combines service mesh, API management and infrastructure intelligence into a single, unified platform that delivers unprecedented control, security and visibility across any on-premise, container, or multi-cloud environment.

“We’re excited GigaOm has recognized greymatter.io as an industry leader in some of the most demanding cloud, container and on-premise environments around the globe,” said Christopher Holmes, Founder and CEO of greymatter.io. “The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies depend on our platform to govern enterprise architectures, accelerate software delivery, and increase speed to market.”

The GigaOm Radar Report also found that greymatter.io is experiencing rapid adoption across multiple market sectors due to its ability to support global multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge zero-trust cyber, data, and service mesh operations, while continuing to push the boundaries by adding a heuristics-based AI health sub-system and out-of-the-box GitOps IAC capabilities.

About greymatter.io

greymatter.io is the best way to control the complexity of modern software applications. Our enterprise application networking platform delivers unprecedented control, security, and visibility across any hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Our unified solution combines service mesh, API management and infrastructure intelligence to reduce complexity, ensure security, enforce compliance, and optimize performance. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies depend on our platform to govern enterprise architectures, accelerate software delivery, and increase speed to market. Founded outside Washington, D.C. in 2015, greymatter.io is widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments and is backed by Elsewhere Partners. Learn more at https://www.greymatter.io.

