Gretel now available in Google Cloud Marketplace

Gretel Gives MLOps and LLMOps Teams the Power to Generate Highly Accurate, Private Synthetic Data on Demand

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Developers–Gretel, a leading synthetic data generation platform, is now offering its products in Google Cloud Marketplace. Gretel is helping enterprises, governments and researchers safely scale generative AI insights and applications by enabling the generation of high-fidelity synthetic versions of their sensitive datasets that are statistically accurate, infinitely scalable, and privacy-protected. For a rundown of how developers can use Gretel and Google to create limitless amounts of accurate, private synthetic data, watch this 90-second video.

Enterprises in need of safe, accurate, and timely data are turning to Gretel for its comprehensive suite of generative AI models, privacy-enhancing technologies, and robust data metrics. Gretel’s platform features:

Multimodal Synthetic Data Generation – Large Language Models (LLMs), Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), and Diffusion Models for generating synthetic data for any tabular, unstructured, time-series, relational, and image data. Tunable Privacy & Utility – Built-in privacy filters that allow for flexible configuration of privacy-enhancing techniques such as one-click outlier and similarity detection, overfitting prevention, and tunable differential privacy settings. Robust Quality Metrics & Analysis Reporting – Best-in-class Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools for instant analysis of data accuracy and metadata.

“Enterprises are constantly faced with data access issues due to security and privacy risks. Moreover, the data they need is oftentimes in short supply, has significant class imbalances, or is simply unavailable. This is where Gretel plugs in,” says Gretel co-founder and CEO Ali Golshan. “We offer API-driven generative AI modeling capabilities that focus on core use cases for MLOps and LLMOps teams. By addressing their privacy and security risks, and providing data generation on demand, Gretel enables teams to quickly experiment and innovate safely.”

“It is crucial for enterprises to have secure access to solutions that enable them to solve their data challenges in AI through mechanisms like synthetic data generation,” said Manvinder Singh, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With its solution now available in Google Cloud Marketplace, Gretel is enabling teams to solve these challenges and significantly accelerate machine learning projects.”

Google Cloud customers can draw down on existing Google Cloud commitments to use Gretel’s entire suite of privacy-enhancing tools and generative AI products. You can find Gretel in Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Gretel

Gretel is a generative AI platform for creating synthetic text, tabular, time series and image data that includes tunable privacy and accuracy settings. Developers use Gretel to create artificial, privacy-enhanced versions of their sensitive data, and to quickly generate new labeled samples to augment limited machine learning training datasets, all on-demand. Learn more at www.gretel.ai.

